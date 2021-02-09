PTI seeks early decision of foreign funding case to disclose facts: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader for Railways Farrukh Habib has said his party desires that the foreign funding case be decided at the earliest so that the people could see the facts for themselves.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the PTI received funds through formal banking channels from overseas Pakistanis.

He said his party has provided complete record of its forty thousand donors. He said the PTI never received any funds from any foreign government.

Farrukh Habib said it is the PML-N which received funds through Hundi and Hawala. He said the PML-N introduced money laundering in the country.

He said the opposition party has not provided any source of its funding to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan over the last four years.