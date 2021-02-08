Asad Umar says Sindh is vaccinating VIPs, urge govt to give COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers only

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the coronavirus vaccine is being administered to VIPs in Sindh and urged the provincial government to vaccinate healthcare workers only.

In a tweet, the minister said that complaints were received that people other than the healthcare workers were receiving vaccine jabs in Karachi. He said that during the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, the Sindh government was instructed to vaccinate healthcare workers only.

Meanwhile, an officer of the District Health Office in Karachi's East district was suspended for vaccinating PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair's, daughter and son-in-law. The couple had posted their pictures after the vaccination on social media.

Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator to the Sindh health and population welfare minister took to Twitter and said the person who facilitated this has been suspended and an inquiry will be taking place.

However, Zubair who is also Umar's brother said he had not requested anyone to administer the vaccine to his family and that his daughter and son-in-law got themselves vaccinated through their friends’ connection. He said he has nothing to do with it nor did he ask anyone for a favor, Geo reported.