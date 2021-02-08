ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines

AFP 08 Feb 2021

MANILA: A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Survey and local officials said.

The 6.0-magnitude quake struck the town of Bansalan on Mindanao island at 12:22 pm (0422 GMT), the USGS said in a bulletin.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 15.6 kilometres (9.7 miles), it said, slightly shallower than at first reported by the agency.

“It was strong, but things did not topple or fall off,” Major Peter Glenn Ipong, the police chief of Bansalan, told AFP by telephone from the epicentre.

Ipong and civil defence officials in the region reported strong shaking but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

