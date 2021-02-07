ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zubair nominated as convener FPCCI panel on sick units

  • The President FPCCI has also empowered him for nominating nine experienced industrialists from across the country to begin work for revival of sick industrial units.
APP 07 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon has nominated Zubair Ali as convener of committee on revival of sick industrial units across the country.

Zubair Ali had also served as Vice President FPCCI and is sitting executive member of the Federation, said a press release issued here Sunday. Beside, remaining president, Peshawar Chamber of Traders and Small Industries, he was also elected as executive committee member of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for several terms.

In capacity as Vice President FPCCI, Mr. Zubair Ali had rendered matchless services for the business community and succeeded in collecting all chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on single platform and arranged several exposure visits to various countries for the industrialists of the province.

The President FPCCI has also empowered him for nominating nine experienced industrialists from across the country to begin work for revival of sick industrial units.

The committee will also prepared a comprehensive report for revival of sick industrial units for presentation to federal and provincial governments through FPCCI in shape of recommendations for the purpose.

Meanwhile, President Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), president Mohmand Chamber, Arbab Farooq, President Dir Chamber, Noor Alam Bacha, President D.I. Khan Chamber, Zafar Jalil Mastikhel and President Kohat Chamber, Asad Javed have welcomed the nomination of Zubair Ali as convener for such important committee and have expressed gratitude to President FPCCI for according such big honour to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

FPCCI

Zubair nominated as convener FPCCI panel on sick units

India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters