Pakistan
Qureshi apprises Icelandic FM of rescue operation for missing climber
- Qureshi reassured that Pakistan would spare no effort and would extend all possible support in this regard.
07 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iceland Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on telephone regarding the missing Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri.
Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the specific steps taken by the Pakistani authorities to search and rescue the missing mountaineers, according to a foreign office press release issued Saturday night.
Qureshi reassured that Pakistan would spare no effort and would extend all possible support in this regard.
Foreign Minister of Iceland Thórdarson appreciated the ongoing search and rescue operation for John Snorri and other members of the team by Pakistani authorities and thanked for the assistance being extended.\867
TTP oversaw reunification of terror groups in Afghanistan, reveals UN report
Qureshi apprises Icelandic FM of rescue operation for missing climber
India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram
Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive
Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers
US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis
Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?
US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression
COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8
COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours
Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference
Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance
Read more stories
Comments