ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi apprises Icelandic FM of rescue operation for missing climber

  • Qureshi reassured that Pakistan would spare no effort and would extend all possible support in this regard.
APP 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iceland Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on telephone regarding the missing Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the specific steps taken by the Pakistani authorities to search and rescue the missing mountaineers, according to a foreign office press release issued Saturday night.

Qureshi reassured that Pakistan would spare no effort and would extend all possible support in this regard.

Foreign Minister of Iceland Thórdarson appreciated the ongoing search and rescue operation for John Snorri and other members of the team by Pakistani authorities and thanked for the assistance being extended.\867

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Qureshi apprises Icelandic FM of rescue operation for missing climber

India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters