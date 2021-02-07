First rain spell of February likely in third week: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said the first rain spell of the current month (February) would likely to occur in third week of the month starting from February 21.

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would likely to occur in few areas of Punjab, Balochistan and southern belt of the country.

Whereas he added, during the spell, snowfall would also be expected in Murree, Nathiagali, Gilgit-Baltistan,, Skardu and other northern hilly areas of the country.

He informed that PMD has also issued it's advisory for the ease for tourists to check weather conditions before setting out journey at any hilly area.