Pakistan
Governor directs VCs to stop political meetings
- Action will be taken against the Vice Chancellors who found involved in any political activity.
07 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of Universities Shah Farman has taken serious notice of the political contacts and meetings of the Vice Chancellors of some public sector universities and directed to avoid such meetings.
According to a notification issued here Sunday stated, the Vice Chancellors have been directed to stay away from political meetings and contacts and pay full attention to the academic and administrative matters of the universities.
The Vice Chancellors of some public sector universities were trying to put pressure on the Chancellor to take decisions through political means.
Action will be taken against the Vice Chancellors who found involved in any political activity.
TTP oversaw reunification of terror groups in Afghanistan, reveals UN report
Governor directs VCs to stop political meetings
India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram
Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive
Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers
US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis
Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?
US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression
COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8
COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours
Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference
Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance
Read more stories
Comments