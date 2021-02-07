ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KP CM directs to complete arrangements for Balakot Hydropower Project groundbreaking

  • He termed the project a very important project of energy sector in the province.
PPI 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to complete all the arrangements and preparations well in time to perform the groundbreaking of three hundred megawatt Balakot Hydropower Project by March this year.

Presiding over the Policy Board meeting of PEDO in Peshawar, he termed the project a very important project of energy sector in the province.

The meeting was informed that three hundred Megawatt Balakot Hydropower Project is a run-of-the-river project located on the river Kunhar.

The total estimated cost of the project is seven hundred and fifty million dollar whereas the total cost of PC-1 approved by ECNEC is more than eighty five billion rupees.

The project will be executed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. The Chief Minister hoped that the project, on completion to be a milestone to meet the energy needs of the province.

