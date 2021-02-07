ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India’s actions clearly pose danger to Int’l peace, security: Munir Akram

  • He said India has sought to portray the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.
PPI 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram in an article published in news portal of world body has said India’s actions clearly pose a danger to international peace and security.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. Munir Akram said under international law, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to restore their right to self-determination by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle.

He said however, to justify its oppression, India has sought to portray the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.

Pakistani envoy said the UN and the international community have a responsibility to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Munir Akram

India’s actions clearly pose danger to Int’l peace, security: Munir Akram

India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters