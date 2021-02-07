India’s actions clearly pose danger to Int’l peace, security: Munir Akram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram in an article published in news portal of world body has said India’s actions clearly pose a danger to international peace and security.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. Munir Akram said under international law, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to restore their right to self-determination by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle.

He said however, to justify its oppression, India has sought to portray the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.

Pakistani envoy said the UN and the international community have a responsibility to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.