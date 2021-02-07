ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Senate polls through open ballot will bring transparency: FM

  • Qureshi said both PML-N and the PPP had agreed in the Charter of Democracy to ensure open ballot in the Senate polls.
PPI 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said holding of the Senate polls through open ballot would discourage sale and purchase of votes and bring transparency in the election process.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies of different development schemes in Multan, he said the government wants to introduce a transparent system for the Senate polls to close the way of corruption on permanent basis. He said the government has also sought the opinion of the Supreme Court on the issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both PML-N and the PPP had agreed in the Charter of Democracy to ensure open ballot in the Senate polls, but now they are opposing the government on the issue for their personal interests.

He said the masses have rejected the narrative of the opposition parties' alliance and now these parties are seeking a way out to satisfy their workers and stay relevant in the politics.

