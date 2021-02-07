Pakistan
Pakistan, Iceland FMs discuss issue of missing mountaineer
- The Foreign Minister of Iceland appreciated the ongoing search and rescue operation for John Snorri and other climbers by Pakistani authorities.
07 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Iceland counterpart Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson and discussed the issue of missing Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri.
He apprised the Iceland Foreign Minister about the specific steps taken by the Pakistani authorities to search and rescue the missing mountaineers. He assured that Pakistan will spare no effort and will extend all possible support in this regard.
The Foreign Minister of Iceland appreciated the ongoing search and rescue operation for John Snorri and other climbers by Pakistani authorities.
