Pakistan
Pervaiz Elahi hails PM for raising Kashmir dispute internationally
- He said Imran Khan has proved himself true ambassador of the helpless Kashmiri people.
Updated 07 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan must be given credit for raising Kashmir issue at all international platforms during the last two and half years.
Addressing a party meeting in Gujrat, he said Imran Khan has proved himself true ambassador of the helpless Kashmiri people who are suffering under the despotic yoke of the Indian government for seven decades.
