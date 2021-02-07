Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,310,234 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 105,750,940 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 64,417,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 11,728 new deaths and 427,072 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,862 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1,496 and Brazil with 978.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 462,181 deaths from 26,918,271 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 231,012 deaths from 9,497,795 cases, Mexico with 165,786 deaths from 1,926,080 cases, India with 154,996 deaths from 10,826,363 cases, and the United Kingdom with 112,092 deaths from 3,929,835 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 184 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 174, United Kingdom 165, Czech Republic 161 and Italy 151.

Europe overall has 771,213 deaths from 34,477,054 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 617,064 deaths from 19,511,180 infections, and the United States and Canada 482,867 deaths from 27,718,720 cases.

Asia has reported 244,238 deaths from 15,452,849 cases, the Middle East 99,165 deaths from 4,899,328 cases, Africa 94,742 deaths from 3,660,024 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,787 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.