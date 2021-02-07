ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Pope voices 'solidarity with people of Myanmar'

  • There have been reports of large protests Sunday against the military regime in several cities across Myanmar.
AFP 07 Feb 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday expressed "solidarity with the people of Myanmar" following last week's military coup, urging the army to work towards "democratic coexistence" as thousands demonstrate in the streets.

The pope was speaking as tens of thousands of protesters poured on to the streets of Yangon in the biggest rally yet against Monday's military coup.

"I pray that those in power in the country will work... towards the common good," he said from the balcony overlooking St Peter's Square after his recital of the Angelus prayer Sunday.

The pope, who visited Myanmar in 2017, called for "social justice, national stability and harmonious democratic coexistence".

There have been reports of large protests Sunday against the military regime in several cities across Myanmar.

Pope voices 'solidarity with people of Myanmar'

