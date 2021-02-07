World
Polls open in Ecuador elections
07 Feb 2021
QUITO: Polling stations opened on Sunday in Ecuador for general elections to choose President Lenin Moreno's successor and the 137 deputies of the unicameral parliament.
"I declare this election day officially open," National Electoral Council president Diana Atamaint said in a ceremony at the organization's headquarters in Quito, in the presence of government officials and international observers.
