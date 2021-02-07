ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Obamas to make movie based on Mohsin Hamid's novel 'Exit West'

  • The book tells the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places and land in the middle of a global refugee crisis
  • The upcoming project will star the Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company has announced to adapt British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s novel Exit West into a film as part of six new projects in development for Netflix Inc, local media reported.

As per details, the former president and first lady’s Higher Ground Productions will make a film on Exit West which tells the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places and land in the middle of a global refugee crisis. The upcoming project will star the Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed.

Other film projects include a science-fiction movie called Satellite, which will be produced with T Street, a production company run by Star Wars director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman. Another is Tenzing, the story of the Nepalese-Indian man who first reached the summit of Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand.

The Young Wife is a feature film that follows a woman on the day of her wedding who feels out of sync as a storm approaches.

The company also is developing two TV series. Firekeeper’s Daughter is a thriller based on a young adult novel by Angeline Boulley about an 18-year-old Ojibwe tribe member who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her reservation.

The other series is a nature documentary about national parks. Netflix said the projects will be released over the next few years but did not give exact release dates.

