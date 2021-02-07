Natural gas for captive power plants — II

What we need to ensure is efficient utilization of gas in all sectors as the country just cannot afford the present wastage in large number of industrial and commercial sectors. Special energy audits should be conducted in all commercial and industrial sectors where natural gas had been sanctioned.

Besides operating in-efficient gas gensets, one of the biggest culprit is the use of our precious gas for “central air-conditioning” in the form of direct-gas Fired absorption chillers. These large chillers operate at absurd low coefficient of performance and consume enormous quantities of gas, with no efficiency check and no evaluation of other options which could substantially increase efficiencies. How is it possible that gas companies sanction gas for such large inefficient usages?

Natural gas is both clean (environmental-friendly) and “affordable” even with LNG imports as long as efficient utilization is ensured. When are we going to ensure efficient utilization and thus win on both economic and environmental fronts?

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

