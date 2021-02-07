PM for academia-market linkages

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that technical and skill education should be provided to the students/youth keeping in view the market requirements, and wanted the linkage between educational institutes and market be further strengthened.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on Saturday to review the progress so far made on projects for promotion of the knowledge economy in the country.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood informed the meeting about the progress on various projects for promotion of the knowledge economy, while Dr Attaur Rehman gave a proposal to the meeting with respect to promotion of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other modern learning.

Addressing the meeting, the premier said the future of the country was linked with the promotion of education.

He added that a large portion of the population consisted of youth which could only be benefited by equipping them with modern education.

The prime minister further added that providing education was the priority of the government. He said the government was committed to play its role for the promotion of education, and the purpose of education reforms was to provide quality education to the students and to demonstrate great moral values in their personality.

The prime minister, while emphasising the importance of technical and skill education, stated that it must be provided keeping in view the demand of the market and link between educational institutes and market should be strengthened.

