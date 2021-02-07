ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said a press release.

According to the PM’s Office, the two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship. They also exchanged views on the Covid-19, and regional and international issues of mutual interest. The prime minister and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed to continue working closely to enhance bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organisations.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

uae COVID19 Imran Khan Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bilateral relationship

