Fox News cancels show of pro-Trump host Lou Dobbs

AFP 07 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Fox News has cancelled the show of Lou Dobbs, a right-wing presenter with a history of airing baseless conspiracy theories and one of the most ardent supporters of former president Donald Trump among US broadcasters.

The decision on Friday came a day after Fox News and Dobbs were sued for defamation by voting technology firm Smartmatic, which is claiming $2.7 billion in losses from the network for promoting false claims that the company was involved in fraud in November’s presidential election.

Donald Trump presidential election Lou Dobbs US broadcasters Fox News

