ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer dies

AFP 07 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career featured an indelible star turn in “The Sound of Music” and an Oscar win late in life, died on Friday, his manager announced. He was 91.

Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words,” Pitt said in a statement.

Plummer starred as the aristocratic widower Captain Georg von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music,” the beloved 1965 cinematic tale of a musical family and their mischievous governess in Austria on the eve of World War II.

Despite its enormous worldwide success, Plummer publicly despised the film, calling his role “gooey” in The Hollywood Reporter in 2011.

But he later softened, telling the same publication in 2015 that the production was “the last bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time.”

Plummer was one of the most recognizable and admired character actors in Hollywood, with some 100 films under his belt and dozens of television roles.

His first Academy Award nomination came in 2010 for “The Last Station,” for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

He finally took home the golden statuette two years later, becoming — at the age of 82 — the oldest actor to win an Oscar, for his supporting role in “Beginners” as a man who openly embraces his homosexuality only after his wife dies.

Born on December 13, 1929 in Toronto, Plummer made his professional theater debut in Ottawa in “The Rivals” in 1950. He took to Broadway in 1954 with “Starcross Story” and broke into film in 1958 with “Stage Struck,” before crossing the Atlantic in the early 1960s to work in London theater.

Plummer was married three times, the last time to Taylor. He is also survived by his daughter, actress Amanda Plummer.

Oscar winning actor Christopher Plummer The Sound of Music Georg von Trapp Starcross Story

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer dies

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.