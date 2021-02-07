NAB asks court to withdraw stay granted to Shehbaz’s wife

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its reply to a petition of Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, has asked the Lahore High Court to withdraw its stay order granted to her against the proceedings declaring her an absconder in the money laundering and illegal assets reference and allow the trial court and the prosecution to continue to proceed against her in accordance with the law.

A division bench would proceed with the petition of Nusrat Shehbaz on Monday. The NAB in its reply to the petition stated that non-bailable arrest warrants and proceedings to declare the petitioner absconder have been initiated after she failed to appear before the trial court. It alleged that the Nusrat Shehbaz played a key role in the money laundering committed by her husband and children.

