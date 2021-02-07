Action in Malir against land mafia: Murtaza

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab, spokesperson for the Sindh government has said that action has been taken against the land mafia in Malir, not against any political leader. Haleem Adil Sheikh should have praised this action instead of flaring up unnecessarily.

The indiscriminate operation against encroachments is under way in different parts of the city including Malir.

Murtaza expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Kidney Hill Friday. He said that he also personally reviewed the operation against encroachments in Kidney Hill Park and added that he learned through media that action has been taken against encroachments in Malir district. If action is taken against encroachments in Punjab then the opposition appreciates it. If the same action is taken in Sindh, allegations are leveled. It is wrong to assume that the action been taken against Haleem Adil Sheikh? It has been taken against those whose lease has been canceled. He declared that Government lands will be relinquished at any cost. Haleem Adil Sheikh should appreciate this action instead of unduly condemning it. Unfortunately, the law is being violated. If anyone has obstructed the action, action will be taken against him without any leniency. He said that encroachments have been removed from Kidney Hill. We should not adopt a double standard. If action is taken in Lahore, it is right and if it is in Karachi, it is wrong. Isn’t it a paradox? Haleem Adil Sheikh has not declared his land in ECP. No action has been taken against any individual. Assuming that this land is theirs, we will approach the Election Commission. He said that this land was given for poultry farming purposes. Its lease has now been terminated. His lease has been terminated since 2015. If encroachments from Kidney Hill ejected, why not from Gadap and other areas?

Imran Khan had announced that not two but one Pakistan. Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked if it is an unnamed property Tariq Qureshi has also grabbed lands in Jamshoro from an individual. “I have no information about the occupation of Munni Begum’s land, “he added.

Wahab further said that these people cannot save themselves under the guise of PTI and honesty. No land grabber group is affiliated with any political party. Political parties are not wrong but individuals could be wrong. No matter what party a person belongs to, action should be taken without any discrimination. Murtaza Wahab said that PTI is a name of contradiction and confusion and added that Kidney Hill was the best location in Karachi. Encroachments were established here which have been removed now. Shaheed Millat Road is on its one side and Dhoraji Colony is on the other side. The Supreme Court also took notice of Kidney Hill. A year ago, there was filth here. But now one hundred and ten thousand plants have been planted in Kidney Hill.

People come here with families. This is a journey of change. “I pay tribute to those who have played a role in ensuring this work. I want to implement an environmentally friendly society,” he added.

Wahab said that Sindh government is implementing better urban projects since the KMC and DMCs management has changed. The urban forest in the middle of the city will be able to improve the environment.

He added that saplings would be planted on the main highways of Karachi from February 15. Planting has already been started on the coast towards Clifton. Earlier garbage was dumped on the coast of Clifton. The Sindh Government is working on the urban forest in the city. Where there are any encroachments, will be removed soon.

