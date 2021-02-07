ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Punjab reports 457 fresh corona cases, 14 deaths

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Out of 12,243 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 457 fresh virus cases and 14 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 160,162 and fatalities to 4,854.

With recovery of 554 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients has reached to 146,235 in the province. On the other hand, as many as 1,198 more people were recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 508,700. About 1,908 virus patients are stated to be in critical condition across the country.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 81,036 cases and 1,924 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,166 cases and 831 deaths, Faisalabad 9,033 cases and 438 deaths, Bahawalpur 4,087 cases and 143 deaths, Multan 9,219 cases and 346 deaths, Gujranwala 4,463 cases and 111 deaths, Sialkot 3,352 cases and 137 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,213 cases and 109 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,022 cases and 129 deaths.

