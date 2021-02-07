ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Sohail Sarfraz 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to withdraw the corporate sector income tax exemptions through a Presidential Ordinance before the next fiscal year.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that if the exemptions are withdrawn before coming budget, the Ordinance will be made part of the next Finance bill 2021-22. The FBR has finalized corporate sector income tax exemptions up to Rs 100-150 billion to be withdrawn from the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The FBR has reviewed the list of corporate tax exemptions under the relevant schedules of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The FBR has identified tax exemption of corporate sector with an estimated cost of Rs 100-150 billion that are expected to be withdrawn through Presidential Ordinance. However, if these exemptions are withdrawn in current fiscal year, it would become effective from the next fiscal year. It is also learnt that the Finance Bill for the next fiscal year would incorporate the amendments being made in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The working done by the FBR showed that the corporate sector enjoyed income tax exemptions up to Rs 150-200 billion and it is yet to be seen how many exemptions would be abolished following approval of the policy makers, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

budget FBR income tax Finance Bill Presidential Ordinance Corporate sector IT Income Tax Ordinance 2001

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.