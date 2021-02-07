Intruder throws spotlight on US Air Force security woes

WASHINGTON: The US Air Force opened an investigation Friday after an intruder managed to board an official plane at an air force base near Washington, despite heightened security measures after the January 6 Capitol Hill attack.

An "adult man" managed to enter Andrews Air Force base - which hosts visiting dignitaries in Washington and is where official US planes, including the Air Force One presidential jet, are based - on Thursday, officials said.

"Everyone takes this very seriously. (Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin) takes this very seriously," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, stressing that the investigation would focus on security measures of the US Air Force around the world.

The unarmed man, whom authorities did not immediately link to any extremist group, was able to illegally board a C-40, the military version of the Boeing 737, before being arrested, the air force added.

The C-40 aircraft stationed at Andrews Air Force Base are used by members of the United States government, senior congressional officials, or senior military officials during their official travels.

The Air Force did not specify how the man had managed to enter the air base, which is closely guarded, or how long he had spent on the plane.

Thousands of National Guard soldiers have been bolstering Washington's security since the assault on Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters that left five people dead.