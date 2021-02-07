French boats rescue 36 migrants 'in difficulty'in Channel

LILLE, (France): French patrol boat rescued 36 migrants aboard two boats "in difficulty" in the Channel, seeking to cross to Britain, maritime authorities said Saturday.

The first group of 13 migrants were rescued by a patrol boat after being spotted off the in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France. Later a ferry spotted a boat in trouble in the Channel. The same patrol boat picked up the 23 people on board and brought all 36 migrants back to Calais before handing them over to border police.

Conditions are currently relatively good for such clandestine departures with the waters unusually calm for winter. Last year, officials recorded a fourfold increase over 2019 in the number of Channel crossings or attempted crossings from France, involving 9,551 people.