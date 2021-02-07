PDM's public meeting at Hatrri Bypass to be historic: Murad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PDM's public meeting to be held on February 9 at Hatrri Bypass Hyderabad and hosted by the PPP would be historical for which best possible arrangements are being made, he came to Hyderabad to review the arrangements personally.

He was talking to media persons after inspecting the venue of PDM's public meeting at Hatrri bypass Hyderabad and the briefing given to him by the concerned officers at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad. He said that the divisional and district administrations of Hyderabad had been directed to make effective traffic management in such way that the routine life of common man would not be suffered. He directed police and District Administration Hyderabad for effective arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic on the alternative routes should be ensured accordingly.

Responding to a question on the K-4 project, he said that Sindh had objections to the energy policy formulated by the federal government as our suggestions in this regard were not included. He said that our objection was also on unconstitutional action of detection and over billing on electricity bills and added that first bill of Rs 75 billion issued to the province and when it was reconciled, only Rs 27 billion were outstanding amount. He said that lot of issues were pending in the Council of Common Interests, including the issue of census in Sindh, "we have proofs that people of Sindh were not counted properly in the census". He added.

"Credit goes to PPP for giving the provinces a unanimous NFC award in 2010 and it is difficult to come up with a revised NFC award under the present government because it neither know the constitution nor the law", he said. He said the NFC award was a consensus document while people in PTI did not have consensus thinking. He said that they (PTI) focusing on unconstitutional activities and two days ago they wanted to make constitutional amendment unconstitutionally that included open balloting in the Senate and dual nationality. Despite of knowing that they hardly had simple majority with coalition partners who were also not happy with them (federal government). "Even the Prime Minister himself goes to convince them (coalition partners) these days", he said.

He said that despite of all these odds PTI presented a constitutional amendment which according to him was a joke. He said that the aim was not to bring a constitutional amendment but to play a game and added that there was a mechanism to bring a constitutional amendment in which all political parties were taken onboard.

He condemned act of insulting MNA Syed Naveed Qamar in National Assembly. He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari had clearly stated that inshallah people of Pakistan will get rid of this government soon.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting with officials at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad which was attended by former Provincial Minister Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, MNAs Tariq Ali Shah Jamot, Sikander Ali Rahpoto, MPAs Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Ali Pitafi, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Qasim Naveed Qamar and PPP leaders Aajiz Dhamrah, Sagheer Qureshi, Additional IG Dr Jamil Ahmed, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh, officers of other concerned departments and PPP leaders.

Sindh Chief Minister directed concerned officers to make effective arrangements to maintain flow of traffic during the public meeting so that the people do not face any inconvenience. He directed to make better arrangements of making entry and exit points in the Jalsagah and ample space should be allotted for parking.

He said that it has often been observed that during such public meetings there were problems in parking of media DSNGs for which arrangements should also be made for parking of media DSNGs. He said that people of all the districts of Sindh would come in this historical public meeting. He underlined the need of completing arrangements with an integrated plan.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro gave detailed briefing about arrangements for public meeting on February 9. SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh also gave a briefing to the Sindh Chief Minister regarding security at the PDM's public meeting.

