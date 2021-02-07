ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder
Feb 07, 2021
Pakistan

Three killed as bus rams into people

INP 07 Feb 2021

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding bus rammed into citizens near Landhi Future Junction in Karachi and overturned after hitting the footpath on Saturday.

Karachi police said the three deceased were company employees who were identified as Qadir, Bakhsh and Babu Baloch and waiting for a bus to go to work. However, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue and started further investigation.

