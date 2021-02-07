Three killed as bus rams into people

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding bus rammed into citizens near Landhi Future Junction in Karachi and overturned after hitting the footpath on Saturday.

Karachi police said the three deceased were company employees who were identified as Qadir, Bakhsh and Babu Baloch and waiting for a bus to go to work. However, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue and started further investigation.