Combined efforts required for economy's development: ANF commander

KARACHI: The Force Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Karachi, Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi, has said that it is high time combined efforts were put into the development of the economy in Pakistan.

Responding to the issues raised by participants of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said that the ANF did not require any sort of undertaking or affidavit from clearing agent or exporter.

If somebody from the terminal operators demanded such a document then it was not under the instructions of the ANF.

He further said that drug smuggling was a transnational crime.

He said that the FBR, the Customs, the Coast Guards, the ANF and other departments were working under their authorities, "we do not receive BL, invoice, or other documents, and customs are reluctant to permit us access to the WeBOC system".

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that repacking of the export goods after examination caused delays, cost and confidence of the buyers.

He appreciated the working of the force especially during the lockdown.

He added that the problems of the trade to a large extent had been solved due to cooperation of the force officials.

However there were still some problems being faced by the trade and industry such as repacking of the export cargo after examination by ANF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021