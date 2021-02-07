ATC extends remand of accused in Motorway rape case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday extended the judicial remand of the suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga in motorway gang rape case after investigating officer (IO) assured the court to file challan soon after its scrutiny by the prosecution department.

Earlier, the investigating officer told the court that the challan of the case had been handed over to the prosecution department for its scrutiny. The court during several previous hearings had shown its displeasure over inordinate delay in filing of the challan.

Malhi and Bagga had criminally assaulted a Pakistan origin French woman that stopped during the late night travel on the motorway after she ran out of fuel. Both the suspects had confessed to their crime. The victim woman had also identified the suspects during the identification parade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021