Solidarity with Kashmiri people: Pakistan welcomes NY State Assembly's resolution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the New York State Assembly's passing of a resolution in solidarity with Kashmiri people, saying the resolution is yet another manifestation of continuing international support to Kashmiri people and a proof that India cannot hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights.

Responding to media queries regarding the resolution passed by New York State Assembly to proclaim February 5th as "Kashmir American Day", Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the New York State Assembly has passed a legislative resolution, making New York the first State in the US to proclaim February 5th 2021 as "Kashmir American Day".

"The passing of the resolution on the Kashmir Solidarity Day (5th February, 2021) when the government and the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris across the world were expressing their unwavering support and solidarity with the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination is a welcome development," he said.

He said that the resolution appreciates the courage and perseverance of the Kashmiri people and recognises their unique cultural and religious identity.

"It [resolution] also underscores that "the State of New York endeavours to champion human rights including the freedom of religion, movement, and expression for all Kashmiri people," the spokesperson stated.

"The resolution is yet another manifestation of continuing international support to the Kashmiri people in the just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council [resolutions].

It is also proof that India cannot hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people any more," he asserted.

He also appreciated the role played by assembly member Nader Sayegh and American Pakistani Advocacy Group in passage of the resolution.

