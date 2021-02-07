ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Steps taken to provide cheap, speedy justice: minister

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government is taking concrete steps to provide cheap and speedy justice to the people and in this regard meetings had been started with law officers across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with the officers of Advocate General Punjab (Multan Branch) at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais, Additional Advocate General of Multan Branch Ramzan Khalid and Assistant Advocates General were also present.

Raja Basharat said the main purpose of these meetings initiated was to review the performance and problems of the law officers so that the obstacles in the delivery of speedy justice could be removed. He directed the law officers to pay special attention to dispose of old cases. The Minister directed the concerned government departments to improve liaison with and response to law officers. He assured that all the legal, administrative and financial difficulties of the law officers would be removed. The minister told that in the next phase meetings would be held with Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore branches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

