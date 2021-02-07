PSDP 2020-21: Rs476.6bn released for ongoing, new uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs476.6 billion (73.32 percent) including Rs67 billion foreign aid for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 against the total budgeted allocation of Rs650 billion.

According to the latest PSDP data 2020-21 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the government released Rs300.06 billion (81.93 percent) including Rs22.486 billion for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs366.25 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs135.65 billion including 42.46 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for development budget of corporations; a total of Rs98 billion has been released for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA) out of Rs118.67 budgeted allocation, and Rs37.5 billion out of Rs39.65 billion has been released for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The ministry has released a total of Rs39.7 billion out of Rs52.4 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs21.54 billion for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of Rs27.4 billion, and Rs18.18 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2020-2021.

The government released Rs10.78 billion out of Rs14.51 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs46 billion out of Rs47.8 billion have been released for development projects of the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs52.52 billion for development projects of the Finance Division against Rs66.67 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2020-2021.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms released Rs18.8 billion for development projects of the Railway Division against Rs24 billion budgeted allocation, Rs2.15 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division, and Rs8.72 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs22.48 billion for development projects of the Higher Education Commission out of Rs29.47 billion budgeted allocations, and Rs3.9 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs4.53 billion budgeted allocation.

The ministry released a total of Rs63.886 billion for the Water Resources Division, Rs259 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs1.69 billion for the Petroleum Division, Rs2.84 billion for the Planning Division, Rs6.46 billion for the Revenue Division, and Rs4.55 billion for the Maritime Affairs Division.

The government has released Rs3.96 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs11.8 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs7 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs3.93 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs566.2 million for the Aviation Division, and Rs1.26 billion for Defense Production Division.

The government has released Rs1.2 billion for the development project of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra), Rs43.6 million for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Rs205.46 million for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs200.8 million for Human Rights, and Rs743.6 million for the development projects of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

