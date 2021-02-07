5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day: Message from Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan

While we commemorate Kashmir Solidarity today, we express our unwavering support to the people of IIOJK in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

Despite inflicting inhuman treatment of highest order and disenfranchising Kashmiris of their all rights and liberties, the brave people of IIOJK will never succumb to the Indian State Terrorism against them. Depriving Kashmiris of their right to self-determination is big question mark to the promise of international community to honour its commitment. Situation in IIOJK since Indian illegal and unilateral measures actions of August 5th, 2019 is exacerbating with every passing day. The subsequent measures by India, particularly the domicile law and now the land and ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK to convert the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land in violation of UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law including Fourth Geneva Convention.

India has exerted its control by instituting draconian laws to facilitate unabated killings by its military apparatus, crushing democratic rights of Kashmiri people, restricting free speech and political dissent and incarcerating, torturing and mass blinding of Kashmiris population. Indian Occupation Forces are perpetrating war crimes and crimes against humanity in IIOJK in order to terrorize Kashmiris into submission.

All this is well documented by international media publications. Global Parliaments, multilateral organizations (including the United Nations, OIC and others), international organizations as well as the international media have been vocal in their condemnation of the ongoing military siege, communications blockade and curfew imposed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. Motivated by its RSS inspired Hindutva ideology and Indian State Terrorism, India stands exposed before world and is posing grave risks to the global peace and security.

Pakistan reiterates its call on international community to make India accountable for its actions and play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental Human Rights and freedom of the Kashmiris.

The resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is clearly stipulated in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people in line with free, fair and impartial plebiscite under auspices of United Nations.

The People and Government of Pakistan stand united to extend their full support to the just cause of Kashmiris brothers and sisters for successful culmination of their just struggle.

