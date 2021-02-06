ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan set to initiate Gwadar shipyard project

  • Pakistan has finalised the details for the construction of a new shipyard in Gwadar, the country's deep sea-port in the province of Balochistan.
  • The project aims to incentivise the commercial shipbuilding and repair industry, generate employment and spur economic growth.
BR Web Desk 06 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has finalised the details for the construction of a new shipyard in Gwadar, the country's deep sea-port in the province of Balochistan.

The project aims to incentivise the commercial shipbuilding and repair industry, generate employment and spur economic growth.

The country federal and provincial governments have announced a joint collaboration by signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the establishment of the Gwadar shipyard, with the project expected to take at least two to three years after the completion of a feasibility study, according to officials.

According to Zobaida Jalal, the country's Federal Minister for Defense Production, the project is strategically located in Gwadar, which is "of great regional importance" and also essential for the socio-economic development of Balochistan and the country as a whole, as it will “create employment for the locals” and boost revenue generation.

Jalal also added that the Gwadar shipyard will be offering shipbuilding and repairing, as well as training facilities benefiting the whole region.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan described the Gwadar Shipyard - a joint venture of federal and Balochistan government - as “a historic project” that would “usher the province in a new era of prosperity and economic development” with the creation of new jobs for the youth.

Pakistan Balochistan Gwadar project Sea ports Gwadar Shipyard

Pakistan set to initiate Gwadar shipyard project

There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement

New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters