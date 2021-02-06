ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

President prays for safety of missing Ali Sadpara, other climbers

  • A rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing climbers.
APP 06 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday prayed for the safety of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers who went missing during their expedition to summit K 2.

“I hope Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers are alive and fine,” the president remarked on Twitter calling them “very brave mountaineers.”

Ali Sadpara along with climbers from Iceland and Chile is reported to be missing during his winter climb on K 2. They are out of contact since Friday. A rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing climbers.

However, the deputy commissioner of Shigar, in a tweet, confirmed that Sajid Sadpara, son of Ali Sadpara, who was also part of the expedition, had reached K 2 base camp.\867

