Pakistan
President prays for safety of missing Ali Sadpara, other climbers
- A rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing climbers.
06 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday prayed for the safety of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers who went missing during their expedition to summit K 2.
“I hope Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers are alive and fine,” the president remarked on Twitter calling them “very brave mountaineers.”
Ali Sadpara along with climbers from Iceland and Chile is reported to be missing during his winter climb on K 2. They are out of contact since Friday. A rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing climbers.
However, the deputy commissioner of Shigar, in a tweet, confirmed that Sajid Sadpara, son of Ali Sadpara, who was also part of the expedition, had reached K 2 base camp.\867
K2 Winter Summit: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, two others reportedly missing
President prays for safety of missing Ali Sadpara, other climbers
There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement
New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day
Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months
PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years
Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April
Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week
SPI up 0.53pc WoW
Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed
Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’
$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea
Read more stories
Comments