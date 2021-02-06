World
Denmark to lift UAE flight ban from Sunday: UAE embassy
- Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative COVID-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding.
06 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Denmark will lift a ban on flights coming from the United Arab Emirates from Sunday, the UAE embassy to Denmark said on Twitter on Saturday.
Denmark said two weeks ago it would temporarily halt flights from the Gulf state for five days after concerns were raised about the coronavirus tests administered in the emirate of Dubai before departure.
Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative COVID-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding. On arrival they must take another test and isolate for 10 days, the embassy said, adding that these rules apply until Feb. 28.
K2 Winter Summit: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, two others reportedly missing
Denmark to lift UAE flight ban from Sunday: UAE embassy
There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement
New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day
Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months
PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years
Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April
Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week
SPI up 0.53pc WoW
Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed
Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’
$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea
Read more stories
Comments