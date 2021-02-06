ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

CM declares Mari as tourist hub after announcing multiple development schemes

  • Usman Buzdar said work on six development schemes of multi-natured and aspects were carried out through the annual budget.
APP 06 Feb 2021

RAJANPUR: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar declared the hill station Mari located at an altitude of 5,000 feet amidst the serene landscapes with snow-capped hills as tourist place here on Saturday.

Earlier, the CM left for a day-long visit to district Rajanpur. It was termed as the first ever visit of any CM of the province paid in the tribal hill station Mari during 73 years history of the country.

A large number of jubilant people of the area took to street to hail Usman Buzdar, the son of the town, after finding him among them without observing formal protocol and security cover.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab said Mari possessed a vast potential of tourism into its domain. We would promote tourism here after ensuring fundamental facilities of life to the visitors maximum level. Deprivations of the area would be met and circumstances of the inhabitants changed by the time. It's my region and it would be developed right away, he said.

Usman Buzdar said work on six development schemes of multi-natured and aspects were carried out through the annual budget.

He said a sum of Rs. 31 millions were reserved for development of Fort Munro under Koh Suleiman Development Authority. About Rs. 77.13 millions were earmarked for Solid Waste Management to better clean off the tourist area.

Exactly Rs. 436 millions were reserved for constructing 20 km long link road stretched from Fort Munro to Mari. An approximately amount of Rs. 99 millions were reserved for the horticultural and beautification of the entire tourist region, he said.

Usman Buzdar further stated that construction of ten roads being started different parts of Mari and Fort Munro already got completed.

He issued order to construct underground sewerage water tanks just like it was built in Lahore.

The chief minister announced recruitment with increase in quota of the border military policy force. A rest house would be made in Mari, with four small dams and land record centres established across the area. A grand water scheme would be initiated soon here. A big road stretching from Khumbi to Mari would be built on preferential basis, he added.

Provincial Minister for Live Stock Hussain Bahadar Drayshuk, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Ahmad Drayshuk, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Additional IG South Punjab and other top provincial officers were present on the occasion.

