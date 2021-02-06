ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Compromise on corruption against PTI philosophy: Shibli

  • The government was going to improve things in an organised way to restore the repute of both the institutions, he added.
APP 06 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government did not believe in deals and it was against the basic philosophy of the PTI to reach a compromise with those who looted the public money.

Talking to the media here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance was crystal clear that no deal could take place with those who looted the public wealth for their personal motives.

Regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it was an alliance in which everyone was focusing on personal interests. He said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) could not exercise politics which the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) wanted, as the former had the government in Sindh and representation in Senate, adding that the latter was trying to get a clean chit for its leadership.

To another question, he said that in the next one year, Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan would be seen as different departments.

The government was going to improve things in an organised way to restore the repute of both the institutions, he added.

He said that the government wanted to make Senate elections transparent but, on the other hand, some people were opposing it.

The minister said that certain people wanted horse-trading system, adding that such elements believed in money and they had always done politics on the basis of their wealth.

Shibli said that show of hands bill would be presented in the National Assembly, and those who would oppose it and those who wanted transparency in the electoral process would be separated.

To another question, he said that all allies of the government understand things and were on one page.

Regarding David Rose case, Shibli said that the opposition was in habit of distributing sweets without understanding things. He said that the case was just at initial stage and issues had been framed only currently.

Compromise on corruption against PTI philosophy: Shibli

