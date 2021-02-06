ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shibli pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for setting up Sundas Foundation

  • He said that Imran Khan set up cancer hospital before starting his political journey, besides establishing a university.
APP 06 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the late Munnu Bhai was a great person as he not only contributed to literature but also established the Sundas Foundation for the children suffering from blood diseases.

Addressing the 88th birth anniversary function of Munnu Bhai, organized by the Sundus Foundation here, he said that setting up the foundation was Sadqa jaria (charity) and Allah Almighty would give reward to Munnu Bhai over this great initiative.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan set up cancer hospital before starting his political journey, besides establishing a university.

The minister said that people who such deeds were selected people of Allah Almighty, who had passion to serve the humanity.

Shibli said, "I feel happy when our poets, literary figures are celebrated because of their works."

He said that children suffering from blood diseases get all facilities at the Sundas Foundation and the incumbent government would provide all possible support to the foundation. It is a scientific and research based foundation where all facilities were being maintained with good standards, he added.

Later, a cake was also cut in connection with the birth anniversary of Munnu Bhai.

Earlier, the minister visited Sundus Foundation and gave gifts to the ailing children. Senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich and others were also present.

Shibli Faraz

Shibli pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for setting up Sundas Foundation

There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement

New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters