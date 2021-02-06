Politically-motivated demolitions begin in Malir to pressurize PTI leaders: Haleem Adil

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the corrupt government of Sindh in order to silence the voice of opposition has started demolishing legal structures of the PTI leaders in Malir but ‘We will not accept the pressure and continue to expose the corrupt mafia of Sindh inside and outside the Assembly.’

Addressing a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly here Saturday flanked by PTI senior leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khuram Sher Zaman and parliamentary party leader Bilal Ghaffar, he said now the cat is out of the hat.

He said when they started exposing the corruption of the PPP leaders, Murad Ali Shah on behest of Zardari started demolishing the farm houses of PTI leaders in Malir.

He said on a day of official holiday, action was taken even on legal lands of the relatives of Haleem Adil.

He said his own poultry farm spread over four acres of land also came under operation, despite the fact that they have already applied for 99-year lease, said a communiqué.

He said that despite the stay order of court, they carried out this illegal operation.

He said Nasir Shah says that SBCA is taking action. He said they took action on Saturday because on Sunday court is closed.

He said however, he would continue to expose the corrupt Sindh government.

He said that proper papers and documents are present regarding the lands of his brother Azeem Adil Sheikh and his cousin Tariq Qureshi.

He said they have sealed whole area to harass the PTI leaders but we will not let them do these illegal acts. He said these lands are with us since 2002.

Haleem Adil said the SBCA is based on corruption. He appealed to the Supreme Court and the High Court to set up a judicial commission on occupation of lands in Sindh.

He said that Murad Ali Shah and Nasir Shah are involved in illegal distribution of lands amongst their blue-eyed boys. He said in Jamshoro, Malir and Thatta about 5000 acres of lands are encroached upon. He said Sindh government is teemed with corruption, He said Saleem Bajari, Aijaz Shah, Afaq Haider, Bachal Rahopoto and other front-men of Murad Ali Shah have even made corruption in pension funds.

He said Murad Ali is involved in mega corruption in the scandals of sugar mills, Roshan Pakistan and Omni Group. He said we will continue to expose their corruption.

However, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that today is the black day and the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and Sindh High Court should take suo moto action over it.

He asked why action was taken despite the presence of stay order.

He said if these structures were illegal why the government let their construction. He said these officials have looted costly things from these farm houses.

He said they condemn illegal action on lands of Haleem Adil. He said that 11000 acres of land were given to Malik Riaz for the peanuts.

He said the lands against that the Supreme Court had given verdict were given for just Rs50 per foot to Mailk Riaz, who is partner of Asif Zardari.

However, Khuram Sherzaman said that the actions of Sindh government are based on political vendetta.

He asked the federal government to take action against the Bilawal House that is built illegally.

He said despite the court orders forest lands in Sehwan are still under illegal occupation. He said forest lands in Sehwan, Bhudhapur, Rajri, Amri, Gandah, Shah Garh and Khairo Dero are in illegal occupation of the friends of Murad Ali Shah.

He said Sindh Chief Minister is the largest land grabber of Sindh. He said the lands of Sindh are sold to builders. He said in Malir lands and forest lands are occupied by PPP leader.

He said now the Sindh government has started the game and it should wait till its logical end.