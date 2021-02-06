ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

580 staffers being vaccinated against novel coronavirus in district Khanewal

  • Deputy Commissioner also spoke and stressed upon people to follow precautions to avoid the novel coronavirus.
APP 06 Feb 2021

KHANEWAL: As many as 580 front line warriors and citizens will be vaccinated pandemic coronavirus, during first phase, in district Khanewal.

Provincial minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi inaugurated anti COVID-19 vaccination. The very first dose of the vaccine was given to a front line warrior Dispenser Muhammad Ashraf.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the provincial minister observed that the government was taking serious steps to fight the novel coronavirus.

He added that the government was committed to abolish COVID-19. Initially, the vaccine doses will be given to staffers of Health Department, he maintained.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Maria informed that initially 580 persons would be vaccinated in district Khanewal. She maintained that they received 580 doses for Khanewal district. The staffers of DHQ and THQ hospital will be vaccinated, respectively, she remarked.

Deputy Commissioner also spoke and stressed upon people to follow precautions to avoid the novel coronavirus.

On this occasion, officers from health department and others citizens were also present.

