Five more coronavirus cases surfaced in Attock

ATTOCK: As many as five new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1231 on Saturday, according to the data released by district health authorities.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that all the new cases detected on Saturday belongs to Attock city.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 82 in which 81 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while one is under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 24890 while screening of as many as 28142 persons is carried out across the district in which 23566 were tested negative.

He said that as many as 93 people’s results are awaited across the district.

The Health official informed that as many as 1122 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 27deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in district.

He said that safe burial of as many as 87 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.