Pakistan

Motorway rape case: ATC directs police to file challan till Feb 10

  • An FIR was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).
APP Updated 06 Feb 2021

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday directed the police to file challan (charge-sheet) in the Motorway gang-rape case till February 10.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein the jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the prosecution had raised several objections on the challan. He pleaded with the court to grant time for removing objections.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till February 10 and ordered for filing the challan. The court also extended judicial remand of the accused and ordered for producing them on expiry of their remand term.

On Sept 9, the accused allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

