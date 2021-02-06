PM stresses to give modern professional training to youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for designing and imparting of modern technical and professional training to youth in accordance with market needs.

Presiding over a meeting for promotion of knowledge economy here on Saturday, he said imparting modern skill training can better help explore youth's potential.

The Prime Minister also emphasized for building a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and head of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said as a considerable size of country’s population comprises youth and their potential can be utilized only by equipping them with modern sciences.

He said the government’s educational reforms are not merely meant to elevate the education standards but also inculcate high moral values in the students’ personalities.

He said the purpose of introducing subject of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in higher classes is to acquaint the students with the Islamic teachings.