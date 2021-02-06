ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM stresses to give modern professional training to youth

  • The Prime Minister emphasized for building a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market.
PPI 06 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for designing and imparting of modern technical and professional training to youth in accordance with market needs.

Presiding over a meeting for promotion of knowledge economy here on Saturday, he said imparting modern skill training can better help explore youth's potential.

The Prime Minister also emphasized for building a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and head of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said as a considerable size of country’s population comprises youth and their potential can be utilized only by equipping them with modern sciences.

He said the government’s educational reforms are not merely meant to elevate the education standards but also inculcate high moral values in the students’ personalities.

He said the purpose of introducing subject of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in higher classes is to acquaint the students with the Islamic teachings.

Imran Khan

PM stresses to give modern professional training to youth

There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement

New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters