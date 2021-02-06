PM keen to fully support KP Govt for tourism development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the provincial government of all out support to promote tourism and conserve forest to cope with environmental challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a meeting with the parliamentarians here on Saturday, the Prime Minister also called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured for the expansion of Swat Motorway on the request of the parliamentarians. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the problems faced by the respective constituencies of the parliamentarians and development works.

Haider Ali Khan apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for promotion of tourism in Swat and rest parts of the province.