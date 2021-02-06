Pakistan
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for different development projects in Rajanpur
- He also announced establishment of a University in the city.
06 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar visited Rajanpur on Saturday and laid foundation stone for different development projects in the district.
He also announced establishment of a University in the city. He laid the foundation stone of Tehsil Complex Rojhan and and Mother and Child Hospital and also inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Center in Kot Mithan.
