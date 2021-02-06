Pakistan
Looters of national wealth will be accountable: Shahzad Akbar
- He said the government is committed to the welfare of people and all resources will be utilized for this purpose.
06 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar has said those who plundered the wealth of the country will surely be held accountable.
Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said we will get back the right of general public from the plunderers. He said the government is committed to the welfare of people and all resources will be utilized for this purpose.
The Adviser said the daily mail case will now proceed towards trial phase and names of Shahbaza Sharif and his other family members will also come forth.
