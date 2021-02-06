Pakistan
Corona claims 28 lives in Pakistan over last 24- hours
- 508,700 people have recovered from this disease.
06 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as 1286 new cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths due to the virus were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), there are now 32,514 active cases in the country. 508, 700 people have recovered from this disease.
